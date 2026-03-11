2025 Distinguished Teaching Award Recipients

The award recognizes teaching that incites intellectual curiosity in students, engages them thoroughly in the enterprise of learning, and has a lifelong impact. The Academic Senate’s Committee on Teaching has selected:

Oliver Arnold, Associate Professor, English

Jhonni Carr, Continuing Lecturer, Spanish & Portuguese

Desmond Jagmohan, Assistant Professor, Political Science

Oliver John, Distinguished Professor, Psychology

Alexis Shusterman, Lecturer, Chemistry

The extraordinary expertise, curiosity, inclusiveness, and passion of this year’s recipients remind us that excellent teaching runs both deep and broad across Berkeley’s academic landscape.

The campus community is invited to celebrate these recipients at a public ceremony in the Jarvis Auditorium, Grimes Engineering Center on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, 5:00 - 7:00 pm.