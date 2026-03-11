2025 Distinguished Teaching Award Recipients

Five UC Berkeley faculty have been selected as recipients of the 2026 Distinguished Teaching Award, the campus’s most prestigious honor for teaching.
The award recognizes teaching that incites intellectual curiosity in students, engages them thoroughly in the enterprise of learning, and has a lifelong impact. The Academic Senate’s Committee on Teaching has selected:
- Oliver Arnold, Associate Professor, English
- Jhonni Carr, Continuing Lecturer, Spanish & Portuguese
- Desmond Jagmohan, Assistant Professor, Political Science
- Oliver John, Distinguished Professor, Psychology
- Alexis Shusterman, Lecturer, Chemistry
The extraordinary expertise, curiosity, inclusiveness, and passion of this year’s recipients remind us that excellent teaching runs both deep and broad across Berkeley’s academic landscape.
The campus community is invited to celebrate these recipients at a public ceremony in the Jarvis Auditorium, Grimes Engineering Center on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, 5:00 - 7:00 pm.